On the show, Steve even insisted that he prefers women in their 20s, because he’s young at heart.
“I'm 49, but give me mid-twenties, give me late-twenties, that's what I am!” he revealed.
He also revealed that he wears his heart on his sleeve.
“I love Married at First Sight – I think the concept is great,” the barbershop owner admits.
“I came into it with my heart and my eyes wide open to fall in love with somebody, I swear to God I did. I cannot stress that enough and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face.”
“I’m a bit of a larrikin and stuff like that and have a laugh and a joke but don’t misunderstand from that the fact I’m a sensitive guy inside as well,” he says.
“Australia is going to see me. They’re not going to see any sugar-coated individual. They’ll just see Steve. This is a fact. I cannot stress that enough.”