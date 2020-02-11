Married at First Sight's Steve Burley has been outed as something of a serial realty TV dater after it was came to light that the 51-year-old hairdresser appeared on Channel 7's First Dates in 2018.

And while there's no harm in casting your net wide when searching for love, when watching footage from his First Dates appearance, some might say Steve was a little bit brutal when he ditched his date.

In the recently resurfaced video, Steve and his dinner date, Fiona, 48, are seen talking to the camera after their meet up, discussing whether they'll see each other again after the show.

"I would certainly be interested in another date," a smiling Fiona said, looking over at Steve.

"See what happens, and see where things could go."

But straight talking Steve was not keen on going out with Fiona again.

"Yeah, for me. No. I'm not looking for a second date," he said, quick as a flash.