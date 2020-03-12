Steve impersonated WWII Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a group chat WhatsApp

The publication reports that hairdresser Steve sent the 'Hitler' image in the group chat titled “The Kids” with the question, “Who am I?”.

Steve was then rumbled by another pal who leaked details of a separate group with MAFS contestants titled “Fruitloops & Misfits”, where he sent an image where he uses his fingers to pull his eyelids down to appear “like an Asian Mishel”.

Mishel, 48, is "married" to Steve on the controversial dating show.

Speaking on Steve's behalf, Channel Nine issued an apology via The Daily Telegraph.

“This is a private message that was never intended to be made public but I can see that it is culturally insensitive and I regret it,” he said in the statement.

“I am deeply sorry if I have offended anyone.”

Steve appeared to impersonate his on-screen wife Mishel in a second image WhatsApp

The shock messages and photos come after weeks of drama between Mishel and Steve.

While Steve's confession that he wasn't physically attracted to Mishel made Sunday's commitment ceremony an especially tense affair for the two.

"It’s like living with somebody and them lying to you the whole time," said Mishel about it.

"I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, I wanted it to develop naturally and organically," justified Steve.