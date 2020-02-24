Steve seemed embarrassed at Mishel's admissions to the experts Channel 9

Earlier in the week Steve had also thrown his dummy out of the pram over what constitutes "fun" in a relationship.

When his wife Mishel suggested they do something fun together in their down-time, the Melbourne barber snapped.

"I'm not ready to lay down and die. I want to experience life and live," Mishel told her husband over a cup of tea.

That's when Steve forgot the cameras were rolling, and showed his immature side.

"I best go and buy a Harley Davidson and a speed boat," he began whining.

Is Steve on the show for the right reasons? Channel 9

"And a jetski, and you know, best buy myself a little aeroplane so we can jump out of it so we can skydive everywhere."

Where did that come from? Perplexed, Mishel quizzed him.

"Where are your hobbies? Like, what are your hobbies then? What would you do?" she asked.

"I wanna go for a nice meal. I wanna walk in and say, 'yeah, I've got a reservation for me and my wife.' That's what I'd like to do," he replied.

And in case she didn't hear it the first time through his moans and groans, he insisted, "I like to order really nice food and a nice glass of wine."

By this stage, Mish was like the rest of Australia - waiting for the eye of the tantrum.

"Like, for f**k sake. Like, we might as well go to the retirement village. At least they'll have planned activities for us,: she said.

That's when sooky Steve was in full swing. "I don't wanna talk about this shit anymore," he said, stomping out.