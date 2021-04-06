Tracey is not impressed with the current season of MAFS. Instagram

And she wasn't the only one unimpressed, where Ning Surasiang, who appeared on the show's sixth season, also shared to Instagram a photo of her viewing the show, writing: "This is what I have to watch."

The two former brides both were unlucky in finding love on the show, but have moved on since filming, with Ning becoming a first-time grandmother and Tracey recently welcoming her second child with her husband.

The current season left quite an impact however, where Tracey took to Instagram while she was in hospital for her pregnancy to share her thoughts on the show.

She revealed that she thought the controversial new MAFS couple, Melissa and Bryce, displayed traits that mirrored her own “toxic” on-screen romance.

“It’s been hard to watch Melissa and Bryce’s relationship because I’ve been exactly where she is,” Tracey explained in an Instagram post while she was in hospital.

“Three years ago when I was on MAFS, I too was terrified of rejection, abandonment, and didn’t have much self-worth when it came to putting up with guys and toxic behaviour. And this fear of rejection stemmed from way back being adopted at birth.”

Melissa and Bryce's relationship has raised deep emotions in the hearts of many, where Bryce first stunned viewers from early on when he confessed to Melissa that she was “not his type” as she didn't have "blue eyes".

The 31-year-old even placed her fourth when asked to rank the women in terms of who he was most attracted to. He has also been involved in drama with other couples on the show almost every week.

Their relationship has even spurred on fans to create a petition, that calls for Channel Nine to issue an apology for airing “triggering” scenes involving the couple.

“There is a clear failure of duty of care to Melissa during filming of the show, allowing her to remain in a toxic and dangerous environment with her partner for the "benefit" of the network,” the petition states.

The scenes of the couple have also prompted four official complaints to the Australian Communications and Media Authority, The Wash reported.

The ACMA reportedly told The Wash that they’ve received 14 complaints about the 2021 season of Married at First Sight so far, and that “4 of the complaints referred to concerns over the scenes involving Melissa and Bryce”.