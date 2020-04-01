MUST WATCH: MAFS' David Cannon says he regrets going on the show

A number of Married At First Sight 's most controversial contestants of 2020 have been 'unfollowed' by the show's official Instagram account after they broke contracts and bad-mouthed the program that made them famous.

David Cannon - the guy that cleaned his wife's soiled toilet bowl with her own toothbrush - says producers retaliated after they went rogue and changed their passwords.

David explained that they had access to the star's own Instagram accounts and controlled what was posted.

'A few of us have gone rogue and kicked them off our [Instagram] accounts,' he explained to Daily Mail.