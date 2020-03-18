Sarah Roza's Facetune fail

This time last year, Sarah celebrated her 40th birthday by sharing a bare-faced selfie to her Instagram account and her fans are delighted.

The makeup artist and hair stylist is usually only seen wearing a full-face of makeup complemented by professionally-styled hair and this snap of her is a genuine surprise.

Fresh-faced and lovely. Image: Instagram/@Sarahjaneroza

Flame-haired Sarah is likely wearing a little makeup - or perhaps she has utilised a flattering filter - but no matter the details, the woman looks incredible.

Her usually-heavy makeup is nowhere to be seen and has been replaced by soft, glowing, luminescent skin.

Sarah's usual look ... Image: Instagram/@Sarahjaneroza

Sarah - trying her hand at the Kim Kardashian look. Image: Instagram/@Sarahjaneroza

Sarah was paired with ex-"husband" Telv Williams on Married At First Sight 2018 - their union with Telv did not end amicably.

He just welcomed his third child.

