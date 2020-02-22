Nine Network

He added: “We're only seeing a fraction of probably what happened.”

Sean, who starred in the 2018 season of MAFS, appeared on the radio program to discuss his memoir, Married Lies, which details his personal experience on the reality how.

“There’s kind of like three main couple characters in the show so far and everyone else is kind of cannon fodder,” he said.

Sean’s candid conversation comes after Channel Nine and Endemol Shine released an official statement in relation to recent claims made by Poppy.

In a statement provided to news.com.au, the TV network and production company addressed a now-deleted post, which the reality star allegedly posted on her Facebook account.

“We have seen Poppy’s post and note her distress,” Channel 9 and Endemol Shine reportedly wrote in the statement.

“We have reached out to her to offer support and won’t be making any further public comment and will focus on doing our best to support both Poppy and Luke.”

Poppy previously claimed she was exposing 'the f***ing truth' about the show's inner workings, and alleged producers manufactured TV husband Luke to look like Mr Nice Guy.

At the time, she reportedly said: “He's actually a 'complete d**k.”

She added: “Producers told me Australia was going to f***ing hate me,” before stating that father-of-two Luke was “fake on camera and a complete d**k behind the scenes”.

Poppy also claimed that Luke, a FIFO worker, was told by his employers to be “on his best behavior” while the cameras were rolling, which was exactly what he did, she alleged.

The mother to twin toddlers has since alleged she's been trolled because of her "edited" portrayal on the show, and claimed there's more to MAFS than meets the eye.