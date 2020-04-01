Despite her optimistic outlook post-MAFS, Natasha says one of the worst moments for her during filming, was learning of Mikey and Stacey's hookup.

'I have no regrets. I still have days where it’s hard to watch the show and have anxiety, but I’ve gone back to meditation and spirituality to combat that.'

'I was pretty pissed off because I found out he slept with Stacey on the night of our one month anniversary on the show, Aleks [Markovic] told me,' she recalled. 'He ditched me to have sex with another bride! At first, I was totally beside myself and so angry. But my philosophy is not to hold onto any negative energy.'