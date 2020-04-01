Despite her optimistic outlook post-MAFS, Natasha says one of the worst moments for her during filming, was learning of Mikey and Stacey's hookup.
MAFS star Natasha: Cheating scandal broke me
Natasha Spencer was like a phoenix rising from the ashes on Tuesday night's episode of Married At First Sight.
Her return to the social experiment came months after her ex-husband, Mikey Pembroke slept with married co-star Stacey Hampton - and she made the show's final dinner party her moment to confront them both, with confidence.
