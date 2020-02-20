Married At First Sight's Mishel Karen has given fans some insight into her sexuality and revealed she previously had same-sex encounters with women. Nine Network

When asked whether her children knew about the encounters, the vivacious reality star confirmed they did and added they supported her choices.

“[My kids] call me call me pansexual,” she quipped, referring to the term which is described as a sexual connection based on emotions regardless of sex or gender.

She continued: “So I think that's the new thing. They think I'd fall in love with a tree, which I probably could because I really like trees.”

In previously unseen audition footage, which aired on Talking Married on Tuesday, the 48-year-old newlywed told producers she had slept with women before. Nine Network

Mishel’s candid confession comes after she told the other brides at the dinner party she fears her and Steve aren’t close enough – following what was supposed be intimacy week.

“It was like the over 50s version of Intimacy Week. It’s like we’ve been married for 30 years. You know, you don’t have sex,” Michel told her gal pals.

After Cathy had given Mishel a rundown of everything she and Luke had got up to – lingerie shopping, dress ups, whips… she didn’t seem too impressed with Steve buying her pyjamas.

“And I just think, ‘oh wow, why don’t we do that?” she later said to the camera.

Prior to the explosive dinner party, viewers saw Mishel and Steve were still reeling from the previous night’s row, in which she said she desired more adventure in their relationship.

“We may as well go to the retirement village,” she told Steve. “At least they’d have planned activities for us,” causing Steve to storm off.