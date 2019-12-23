Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis shares a nip slip in green bikini

She captioned it: "Michael Brunelli wont be taking pics for me in 2020."

"Anyone looking for a personal photographer in 2020?" Michael replied.

"Nothing like a half nip, some people can’t handle a full nip," one person wrote under the snap.

Another said: "Your wagon wheel is almost popping out."

Another added: "Tits out for the boys!"

Just last week Martha kicked her boyfriend Michael Brunelli out of her parents' house during the night when the couple got into an argument.

While some people might keep any tense words with their partner off social media, that's not Martha's style, and the reality TV stars' row played out on Instagram, for all her fans to watch.

During her rant, the 31-year-old said the couple were on the brink of a break-up, as she screamed at Michael for spoiling the ending of a TV show she was watching.

"Me and Michael are about to break up because he just ruined the show I have been watching for months," Martha began in her lengthy Instagram Stories post.

Martha was clearly seething after Michael's spoiler, which she later revealed was about TV show Vikings.

"I'm on the final season, and he just told me the ending," she raged.

"It's season five. He has told me the ending and ruined it. Would you get angry, or no? He thought it was a joke," Martha ranted.

When Michael tried to climb into bed with Martha, she screamed "you know where you belong" and "only humans are allowed on the bed".

They have since mended their differences.