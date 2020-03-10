The biggest of the bunch, was Cornelius. A rainbow hippo.
'Who's, um...who's this little friend in the corner,' KC asked.
'God, you love your… this is too much, babe,' KC said, chuckling.
'Walking into the house, the first thing I see is a big toy. I swear I'm, like, getting stitched up.
'Like, I’m just confused. Like it’s just not something I expect from a guy my age. I must really like him because if I’d just met a guy and he had these toys, I’d be straight out the door.'
'Look at him, give him a cuddle,' Drew laughed.