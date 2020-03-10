And the main cause of their rocky relationship is Rick, Drew's bed buddy.

KC Osborne and Drew Brauer's foray into Married At First Sight life has not been without its obstacles.

'We were all good until I found a teddy bear in his suitcase - only it wasn't a teddy, it was some bloke named Rick,' KC told the MAFS experts during the weekly commitment ceremony.

What made the situation worse, is that Rick was gifted to Drew by his hot female housemate - is she sharing his bed too? KC was fearful.

'The housemate thing definitely just spiraled out of control from absolutely nothing,' Drew explained. 'I think when she’d first seen the doll, I didn’t even respond seriously.'

Monday night's home visit was even more confronting For KC.

In Drew's lounge room alone, he had three more stuffed toys. Were they also sharing his bed?