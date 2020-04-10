MAFS star Stacey has hinted that she may be the next Bachelorette. Supplied

The news comes after the blonde bombshell today made headlines after she revealed the touching meaning behind the large torso tattoo that stretches across her stomach.

During an emotional YouTube video, the Married At First Sight bride confirmed speculation it was a tribute to her late brother— who passed away before she gave birth to her first child several years ago.

"Everyone keeps asking me about this. I hide my stomach tattoo and I'm getting all my little ones lasered off," she said. "My stomach tattoo is very sentimental. When my brother died, I was pregnant with my firstborn. SO after he was born I got a tribute on my stomach."

Stacey has revealed the meaning behind her tattoo.

The detailed black-and-white geometric design has her brother's name in the middle with the words "forever young" written below.

Stacey and her pal Anthony watched the finale from a hotel room together. Instagram

"I may or may not post a close-up one day, but it's very sentimental to me. Even with bikinis I'll wear a one-piece or put a sarong over it," the law graduate said, adding she's self-conscious about showing it off in public.