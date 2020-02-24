Stacey and Michael appear broken.

The images follow New Idea confirming that now both people in the relationship have been unfaithful.

We all know the shock claims that Michael hook-up with MAFS bride Hayley Vernon.

It now seems infidelity is something he has in common with his own wife.

The TV bride has faced her own cheating rumours.

New Idea revealed Stacey had a secret off-camera affair with Mikey Pembroke.

A series of text messages obtained by New Idea confirms that at the time of filming, Stacey and Mikey’s relationship was surprisingly intimate.

Mikey is believed to have gotten intimate with Stacey.

“… If Natasha knew she would die,” Stacey wrote in one message to Mikey, to which he replied: “Yep I think so.”

And their exchange didn’t end there.

In even more flirtatious text messages, the pair all but confirm they’d spent the night together behind their partners’ backs.

Michael has stayed mum about his affair.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Romito spoke about Hayley's infamous fling.

“I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” Vanessa told New Idea exclusively, revealing the bodybuilder went behind her groom David Cannon's back to shag Stacey's hubby.