The images follow New Idea confirming that now both people in the relationship have been unfaithful.
We all know the shock claims that Michael hook-up with MAFS bride Hayley Vernon.
New Idea revealed Stacey had a secret off-camera affair with Mikey Pembroke.
A series of text messages obtained by New Idea confirms that at the time of filming, Stacey and Mikey’s relationship was surprisingly intimate.
“… If Natasha knew she would die,” Stacey wrote in one message to Mikey, to which he replied: “Yep I think so.”
And their exchange didn’t end there.
In even more flirtatious text messages, the pair all but confirm they’d spent the night together behind their partners’ backs.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Romito spoke about Hayley's infamous fling.
“It definitely happened.”
To make matters even worse, it wasn't just a drunken one nightstand! In fact, Vanessa said the duo "hooked up multiple times" and started developing feelings for one another at a rapid pace.
“They were fooling around on the bed and dry humping. Shoes were flying everywhere,” she added.