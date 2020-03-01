Nine

Nine

At this point, Hayley was seething. 'Far out mate, you’re a walking contradiction, I feel sorry for your husband. Leave him alone! You’re embarrassing everyone here. No one likes you!'

Steve butted in with a, 'Well, I wouldn't say that.'

'Steve, just pipe down,' Stacey hit back.

'Don't tell me to pipe down,' he responded, obviously unfazed that Hayley had previously told Stacey to do the same moments before, when SHE was the one done wrong by Hayley.

During the monumental blow-up, John cut in and told Hayley that he was voiding her 'stay' card.

'It is toxic,' he explained. 'There are certain standards that we’ve got to adhere to. I think also, it’s not in the spirit of the experiment for you to be staying to get back at your partner. With that being said, we will send you back to the group and both of you now will leave the experiment.'

And Stacey's wish, was John's command!