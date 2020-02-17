Stacey was caught out talking about her relationship break down Instagram

When a MAFS fan spotted her faux pas, they replied, asking: “I'm guessing the marriage didn't work out then?”

And mum-of-two Stacey confessed all with a sad-faced emoji.

It wasn't long before MAFS spoof account MAFSfunny got hold of the details and posted it to their account too, letting fans know the latest details on the couple's relationship.

However, Stacey seemed to backtrack on her comments quickly, and went into damage control.

"He works away guys calm down," she wrote in the comments section of the post.

"I'm spending it with my kids and ice cream instead since he can't be here. Just to clear things up."

Stacey went into damage control after her comments were noticed by a fan site Instagram

Stacey and Michael both wrote "stay" on their cards at the first commitment episode of the show on Sunday Instagram

On Sunday night, MAFS fans had high hopes for the couple as they watched as Stacey and Michael's relationship looked like it was blossoming, with the pair both choosing to "stay" in the experiment.

However, details have also emerged of a shock on-set affair between Michael and Hayley Vernon.

In images obtained by New Idea, the reality show participants Michael Goonan and Hayley Vernon can be seen getting extremely close with one another, despite having been paired with other people in the experiment.

What will Stacey think of Michael's 'affair'? Nine Network

“I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” declares Vanessa, who is married to Chris on the show.

“It definitely happened.”

In fact, Vanessa goes as far as to claim the duo “hooked up multiple times”.

“They were fooling around on the bed and dry humping. Shoes were flying everywhere,” she adds.

According to on-set insiders, the alleged affair took place in Vanessa’s room at a hotel while Michael’s experimental wife Stacey was in Adelaide spending time with her two children.

Vanessa continues to explain the circumstances around the incident:

“Michael walked into our room. He was really drunk; so was Hayley. She said, ‘my (experimental) husband (David) doesn’t want to f**k me’. And I said, ‘mine doesn’t either’. [Michael] turned around and said, ‘I would f**k both of you’.”