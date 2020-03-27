It's safe to say that Stacey and Michael won't be walking down the aisle on Sunday.

Yesterday, the reality TV bride has dealt her groom the harsh truth, saying on her Instagram stories that she would "rather swallow acid and die" than get back with Michael.

It comes after Michael, 29, allegedly cheated on Stacey, 26, by kissing Hayley on a drunken night, and then a came the bombshell revelation Stacey was also accused of cheating on Michael on Sunday's episode of MAFS.

Michael addressed the rumours in an interview with Nova FM's Chrissie, Sam & Browny.

"Imagine a guy that's literally getting torn apart every single week for a kissing allegation, changing his whole life, running around and jumping over hoops for this girl ... I've changed everything, I've literally become a saint you know," he said, adding it would be satisfying to see Stacey held accountable for being unfaithful.

Earlier in the week, the couple had their final date together.

He boasts millions in the bank and a luxury waterfront home, but Married At First Sight's nouveau riche ice heir, Michael Goonan had zero plans to treat his wife Stacey Hampton to the finer things in life on their final date.

He said: "Stacey wants a Hollywood lifestyle, but I can’t keep up with that."

For their final date, Stacey told Michael she wanted an all expenses paid shopping trip, a VIP experience in Sephora, and a fine dining lunch - even a trip to Dubai!

But alas, Michael wouldn't be delivering. "Stacey has no idea what she's walking into," he said.

He made his exit from their apartment, and left her a sweet note alongside a Lamborghini car key - she was ecstatic, but waiting underneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge was Michael and his sweet ride.

"Lamborghini? Not today," Michael joked to viewers, before the camera locked focus on their actual set of wheels for the day - a rusty old Toyota. "Welcome to the biggest heap of sh-t driving on the road that you’ve ever seen. What a heap of junk."

So why the need to deliver her sh-t instead of sleek?

"I know this girl puts on the pretentious front, but can she be realistic? Can she be down to earth? What's her attitude gonna be like when she rocks up thinking we’re in a Lamborghini when we’re in the biggest sh-t heap on the planet. How’s she gonna handle that? That’s gonna give me a pretty good insight into the girl that I could potentially be with for the rest of my life," he explained.

"Stop. This isn’t funny," Stacey gasped.

She was shock but she was hoping lunch would deliver the goods. But it wasn't to be.

Michael asked Stacey to pull over on the side of a road. There, he pulled out two folding chairs from the boot, and a plastic Coles shopping bag with a sandwich, a cold meat pie and a pop top juice.

"Are you for real? This is definitely not the date I had in my head," Stacey said, appalled.

Then it started raining - perfect timing.

"It’s raining. My hair’s getting wet!" Stacey screeched at Michael, who ran to get an umbrella from the car. "I’m not blown away by Michael. I’m blown away by the weather!"

But just when Stacey thought her day, hair, and dress was ruined, Michael told her there was "one more surprise."

Lucky for him it was an overnight stay in a Palm Beach mansion.