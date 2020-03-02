Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton was seemingly blindsided by her cheater husband Michael’s decision to “stay” at Sunday’s commitment ceremony. Nine Network

"Absolutely not. No way," Hayley told host Shelly Horton.

"As I said to him [Michael], regardless of the kissing, what went on, you still betrayed my trust. That's strike three… gone! And it was a big strike."

Stacey went on to say that as the mother of two young boys, she believes her children have a better grasping of the three strikes system.

"My four-year-old would have more understanding of this [three strike] system than he did," she added, referring to how Michael could probably learn from her children.

Despite choosing to “leave” and then appearing to let Michael off the hook, Stacey has since slammed her groom, saying there was no way she was going to forgive him again. Nine Network

When Shelley mentioned how it appeared as though Michael got off the hook, while Hayley copped all of her anger, Stacey said there was clearly more at stake with her TV husband.

"People need to understand that we're in a pressure cooker environment," Stacey began, before adding: “I felt like I was with this guy for two years.

"I automatically had doubts because I didn't want to believe it. Who the hell wants to believe that someone’s doing that to you while you’re at home with your children?”

Stacey vehemently denied that she let Michael get away with cheating on her with Hayley. Nine Network

She explained that she didn’t want to believe the whispers about cheating because she was starting to fall for Michael and had already introduced him to her children.

Stacey said regardless of what people think, she dealt with Michael in her own time and had made the decision to leave the experiment but was forced to remain when he wrote “stay”.

"I had my bags packed. I was ready to upgrade to Business class. I told my kids I was coming home. Next minute, the snake wrote stay.

"He lied to everyone and betrayed me. I broke down, I said 'I don't want to be here'. But I was falling for him too… he's very good at getting in your head and making you think it was your fault as well," she said.