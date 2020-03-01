“Last night was er… I knew we weren’t just going for dinner,” said Michael. Nine

“You’ve given me a match made in heaven and I’ve literally thrown it straight back in your face. Absolutely appalling by me, I do apologise for that.”

“Give us an understanding of what went down” asked expert John.

“So basically, I was in another person’s room. Hayley was there. It got out of hand. There was lapdancing on each other – obviously fully clothed – just stupid, childish, flirtatious behaviour.

“I’ve said look, I don’t recall any of that happening whatsoever.”

“You don’t recall this happening, does that mean it could have happened?” expert John asked, challenging him.

“Nah. Look I don’t think this happened whatsoever. At all. From what I’ve heard about it,” said Michael.

“So is that you don’t think or you know?” John pushed.

“I can’t remember if that’s 100 percent right but when I’ve gone back and added it all up, I don’t think I kissed Hayley.”

Having heard enough, Hayley interrupted from the couched sidelines.

“We kissed. We kissed on several occasions,” she said.

“I didn’t kiss her! In my mind I did not kiss her,” persisted Michael.

“Stacey, do you feel like he’s cheated on you?” asked John.

“I am an admitted lawyer, I understand there has to be hard evidence,” explained Stacey.

“Oh my god,” an exasperated Hayley said.

“It’s his word against hers and that’s where I’m in this difficult situation,” Stacey said, looking increasingly emotional and confused.

Mishel then chipped in, accusing Michael of lying.

“Stacey, I did fall in love with you. I would love to say I fell in love with you a week ago, I fell in love with you when we were on the honeymoon,” he said to his ‘wife.’

“You are the girl that I never thought existed and you lived half an hour down the road. I’m so sorry for what I’ve done, I’m sorry I’ve betrayed your trust, and I do intend to make it up to you in any way I can.

“Now I know for a fact that under that card you’re going to write leave, ‘cause you have to, ‘cause you should not tolerate the behaviour I’ve put you through.

“But I won’t run away and I’m going to hold to my guns,” he said as he revealed his card had the word ‘Stay’ on it.

Stacey, shocked, stunned and crying, put her head in her hands.

“Now you’ve got a week to stop crying and start smiling,” Michael said to her.

“You’re making me cry,” said Stacey, sobbing.

“I meant everything I said,” Michael replied.

The rest of the contestants looked on, stunned, and even Jonethen was shaking his head in disbelief.

“If you hurt me, you’re getting crucified,” Stacey said, having composed herself.

“Michael has exactly seven days to prove to me he’s a changed man and hasn’t wasted another week of my life and kept me away from my children,” she added in a voiceover.