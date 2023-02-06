Spoiler alert! One blonde MAFS bride will be sent home by the experts, according to our insider. Nine

“At the commitment ceremony, they both wrote ‘stay’. She had done so because she really wanted the experts to help them get past their early problems.”

Whether or not the groom being in touch with his ex makes the final cut, our source explains: “He showed no remorse or accountability for his actions, which shocked everyone.”

“John decided they need to do something they’ve never done before and allow the bride the chance to change her mind and leave there and then.

WATCH: Married At First Sight Australia’s Lyndall shares Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis

“It wasn’t easy for her. She wanted the marriage to work but she didn’t want to be in that position for any longer, so she took John’s offer and left.

“She is a lovely person. It’s devastating that she didn’t even get a chance at love.”

Fans will no doubt be pleased that action is finally being taken. Yet, it might be a case of too little too late, as some viewers are still demanding that producers overhaul the experts. In fact, one fan suggested 2019 success story Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant should take a spot on the couch!

“I wish John would leave; his manner annoys me. They should change the entire panel. They should contract a successful couple as part of that,” said the fan. “Cam and Jules would be very watchable and credible, in my opinion.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!