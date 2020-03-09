However, Natasha insists that this is not the case.

She says she felt immense pressure from producers to reveal personal details about herself – ultimately forcing her to pull the pin on her time in the experiment.

“I have had a lot of things happen in my past, which were brought up on the show, which is the reason I left,” she says.

“Things happened in my childhood, which I didn’t want brought up. I was just anxious.”

According to insiders, despite having not been at all happy about being paired with Natasha, Mikey wanted to stay in the experiment.

However, he was forced to leave by default. And, in a video obtained by New Idea, Mikey confirms he was unfairly booted off the show and has blamed the experts for matching the pair in the first place.

“I don’t know how I can be kicked off the show when I haven’t done anything wrong,” he says in the 12-second clip.

“I’ve given myself 100 per cent to the experiment … they think she’s not well. Well, it’s like they’ve f--king given me the wrong person. Such a stitch-up.”

