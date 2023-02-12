Are Caitlin and Shannon still together? Nine

In the latest episode of MAFS, Shannon even admitted when probed by expert Mel Schilling, that he saw his ex just a week before he came into the experiment and they were intimate.

In response, Caitlin shared that she’s been in this exact position before - a guy she’s in a relationship with is hung up on his ex - and Shannon doing this to her was like “being slapped” by all her past “traumas”.

Despite Shannon’s confusion and Caitlin’s heartbreak, they both chose to stay in the Married At First Sight experiment. Expert John Aiken said, “Shannon you got a whole lot of work to do this week… She’s got to be your priority.”

WATCH: Married At First Sight Australia’s Lyndall shares Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis

But will they be able to make their relationship work? Or will they call it quits? So far, we know that Caitlin follows Shannon on Instagram but he doesn’t follow her back! Ouch.

It looks like the pair may not still be together… But we’ll all have to wait and see.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7.30pm on 9 and 9Now.