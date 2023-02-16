Shannon’s MAFS audition tape features, in our opinion, some minor reg flags… Nine

“I’ll get vomited on, right? And I’ll just let it happen to me. I went to court because of a girl, once. Her ex-boyfriend broke into my house. He wore moccasins too. Broke into me house with moccies on. I was just sleeping with his mrs, he actually found us in bed. I was buck naked [because] I thought she was single, she was lying to me as well.”

But this is where Shannon’s nice guy persona drops off a little and, in our opinion, some minor red flags appear.

“Apparently, I don’t see it, but they [women] say I can be selfish. [But] really when you start saying that it’s usually a projection of the other person as well so I don’t really know myself personally in a relationship because I’m too nice. I’ve been too nice. I’m a good hearted person. I’ve been told by one of my exes, ‘Oh you’re a tight arse. Oh you’re this, oh you’re that’ but there’s compromises to that. Why was I being an a**hole? Why was I being a d**k? Why was I being this? So obviously you were projecting something that was triggering my- some sort of insecurity in a way.”

So Shannon has outright admitted that women he’s dated in the past have labelled him as “selfish,” “a tight arse” and “a d**k” but he blames those women for him behaving that way. He only acted selfish because the woman triggered his insecurities; what?!

WATCH: Married At First Sight 2023 couples on their way to first dinner party

Shannon goes on to compare relationships to drugs. “Relationships can be a bit like ecstasy, that real spark can be fake. I’m a man of consistency, I’d rather you be a little bit lower and have lower expectations both for yourself and me, and just show me who you really are as a person than just be this one time show that’s maximal effort and then you just come crashing down, like Bitcoin.”

Then when asked what he wants his future MAFS bride to be like, Shannon gives an insanely shallow answer.

“I want her fit, I want her with lots of money so I’m a stay at home dad (laughs), imagine that.”

Shannon does say that in a joking tone so we guess the Married At First Sight experts thought he was being funny and not serious? In hindsight, after seeing the way he’s treated Caitlin this season, maybe he wasn’t joking at all…

