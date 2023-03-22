Apparently, Shannon became an Uber Eats driver after he finished filming MAFS. Reddit

Two users went down a similar vein regarding what Shannon would be like as an Uber Eats driver; one commented, “You just know he's pinching a few chips on the drive over,” while the other said, “100% steals your chips.”

If Shannon - who was paired with Caitlin on Married At First Sight 2023 - is indeed now working as an Uber Eats driver, it’s a far cry from his past career as an actor.

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Harrison makes bombshell claims

In 2005, he played Nick Thompson in Blue Heelers and in 2009, he played Craig Ryan in an episode of Neighbours.

Shannon also appeared in two episodes of Rush; but he played two different characters. In 2008, Shannon played ‘jelly shots guy’ in a Season 1 episode of Rush and in 2009, he played Max Spray in a Season 2 episode.