A Reddit user has claimed that Shannon from this year’s Married At First Sight is now an Uber Eats driver.
The user posted, “Imagine ordering Uber Eats and finding Shannon is your delivery guy,” along with a screenshot of an Uber Eats driver profile complete with Shannon’s name and picture.
According to the screenshot, which we can’t be sure is real or not, Shannon has been working as a delivery person for Uber since October 2022 - which would’ve been after he wrapped filming for MAFS.
Fans were delighted by the Reddit post and in response, wrote some hilarious comments.
“Holy f**k thank you for the laugh! Is this for real?,” one user wrote.
Apparently, Shannon became an Uber Eats driver after he finished filming MAFS.
Two users went down a similar vein regarding what Shannon would be like as an Uber Eats driver; one commented, “You just know he's pinching a few chips on the drive over,” while the other said, “100% steals your chips.”
If Shannon - who was paired with Caitlin on Married At First Sight 2023 - is indeed now working as an Uber Eats driver, it’s a far cry from his past career as an actor.
In 2005, he played Nick Thompson in Blue Heelers and in 2009, he played Craig Ryan in an episode of Neighbours.
Shannon also appeared in two episodes of Rush; but he played two different characters. In 2008, Shannon played ‘jelly shots guy’ in a Season 1 episode of Rush and in 2009, he played Max Spray in a Season 2 episode.