Selin and Anthony faced the experts for the first time as a couple. Nine

While the pair sat in front of the three experts, it was Anthony who began by describing their relationship as a “train wreck”.

He recalled some of the comments Selin made towards him when he tried to show his vulnerability, where she called him a “princess” and “really needy”.

“It made me feel sort of disrespected,” Anthony added.

Selin was criticised for her "demeaning" comments towards Anthony. Nine

While he was explaining this to the experts, Selin has a slight smirk across her face, which prompted Mel to cut in.

“That’s not funny. It’s really demeaning,” she told Selin.

Selin then admitted: “I know I probably shouldn’t have used the word ‘princess’ in the real world.”

Mel cut her off: “Well this is the real world. And when you say it like that, he feels like you’re making fun of him.”

“It became just a trash-fest.” Nine

John then addressed her behaviour at the cocktail party, where she threw Anthony under the bus by telling all the other couples about their troubles.

“It became just a trash-fest,” he said.

Despite their rocky status, both Selin and Anthony wrote stay, and will remain in the experiment for another week to work on their relationship.

