Airbnb

While photos on the Airbnb page perfectly match the shots of KC's home featured on Monday's episode of MAFS, the reality star was heard describing one of the bedrooms as "my room" in the episode.

This space had the same bed, pillows, painting, lamps, blanket and bedside plant as the rental.

KC called the bedroom "my bedroom" as she showed Drew round her "home". Channel 9

Drew made himself comfy on the rental bed. Channel 9

While it's not uncommon for rental properties to be used as locations on the show - as has been done with Connie and Jon this season - the problem is that producers had KC lie and say that the home was hers.

Just another MAFS fail to add to the growing list...