Tears, drama and total failure on MAFS

Former contestants Tracey Jewel (whose partner Dean quickly became season five’s villain) and Nasser Sultan spoke to WHO earlier this year to share 11 shocking truths about the show, including that it is indeed scripted.

“You get fed lines. It’s all scripted and all staged,” said Nasser. Meanwhile, Tracey said that producers “play with your emotions” by making stars “sit alone and think about everything for hours”.

For dinner party scenes, Tracey said they had to “rock up at noon and sit in a tent until 4pm on your own and you have all these emotions bubbling to the surface and seething before you walk in”. It’s no wonder that some of the show’s most intense arguments happened during dinner parties. Who can forget the time Martha dumped an entire glass of wine over Cyrell’s head?

On the commitment ceremonies, Nasser explained that if someone wanted to go but the producers were interested in keeping them, they’d “take you into a private room and convince you that you need to stay”.

So how much longer will viewers put up with it? Only time will tell.