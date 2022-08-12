Do blondes have more fun? Nine/Instagram

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to compliment Sam.

“They go faster,” joked MAFS co-star Tamara Djordjevic.

Other MAFS stars like Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos peppered their comments with fire-emojis supporting the change.

Even the recently single Olivia Frazer jumped in to compliment her friend. “YESSSSSSSSSS,” she wrote.

The transformation appears to be a celebration of sorts as Sam heads to the Hunter Valley for a girls weekend with Olivia, Jess and Tamara.

The trip has had a bumpy start after Tamara and Sam were accosted at Sydney airport.

Sam appeared on season nine of Married at First Sight Nine

“Been in Sydney for 2 minutes and a Karen has already yelled at us,” Sam wrote in a caption on Instagram.

“It’s a lot,” she says in the accompanying video.

Sam has been a stalwart blonde during her public life and we’ve never seen her with such a bold hair colour before. Understandably, some fans mourned the change.

“It looks really nice but I think blonde is more your colour,” commented one fan.

“A change is as good as a rest they say and although it looks lovely you were born to be blonde,” said another.

Domenica Calarco transformed her image this year too Nine/Instagram

Sam’s not the first MAFS star to change up her look in recent months.

Earlier this year Domenica Calarco ditched her caramel locks in for a spiky platinum bob.

"Blonde, bra-less and in London," Domenica captioned the snap on Instagram.

While it was a dramatic change, it’s the perfect look while she enjoys the English summer.

