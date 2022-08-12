Friends and fans flocked to the comments to compliment Sam.
“They go faster,” joked MAFS co-star Tamara Djordjevic.
Other MAFS stars like Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos peppered their comments with fire-emojis supporting the change.
Even the recently single Olivia Frazer jumped in to compliment her friend. “YESSSSSSSSSS,” she wrote.
The transformation appears to be a celebration of sorts as Sam heads to the Hunter Valley for a girls weekend with Olivia, Jess and Tamara.
The trip has had a bumpy start after Tamara and Sam were accosted at Sydney airport.
“Been in Sydney for 2 minutes and a Karen has already yelled at us,” Sam wrote in a caption on Instagram.
“It’s a lot,” she says in the accompanying video.
Sam has been a stalwart blonde during her public life and we’ve never seen her with such a bold hair colour before. Understandably, some fans mourned the change.
“It looks really nice but I think blonde is more your colour,” commented one fan.
“A change is as good as a rest they say and although it looks lovely you were born to be blonde,” said another.
Sam’s not the first MAFS star to change up her look in recent months.
Earlier this year Domenica Calarco ditched her caramel locks in for a spiky platinum bob.
"Blonde, bra-less and in London," Domenica captioned the snap on Instagram.
While it was a dramatic change, it’s the perfect look while she enjoys the English summer.
WATCH BELOW: Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco hit out at Olivia Frazer's social media claims