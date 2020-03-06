-
Married At First Sight
Married at First Sight’s Mishel ‘broke and homeless’
She claims an accident while filming left her unable to work.
Married at First Sight's Mishel Meshes reportedly sustained an injury while filming the reality TV show that left her unable to work or pay her medical bills.
The 48-year-old who "married" Steve Burley on the experiment claims she sustained a knee injury while the pair were on honeymoon, which was so serious it required surgery.
Speaking to a local publication a source revealed: "She's had a hard time getting production to reimburse her the bills despite the fact it happened on set."
The reality star reportedly "hasn't been able to pay back her anaesthetist" after being forced to take time off to recover and is struggling with her mortgage repayments.
The publication repoerted that the school teacher is currently being supported by her two teenage kids, who are helping buy groceries while she recovers from her recent operation.
The MAFS star tore her meniscus on the slopes in Queenstown, New Zealand in September, but she chose to ignore the agonising pain to continue filming.
According to Daily Mail, "Mishel could barely walk after skiing, but chose to continue filming. A producer offered to take her to a doctor but she said no.
"They'd been filming on the slopes for six hours and she was exhausted, all she wanted to do was get back inside somewhere warm and relax.
"Mishel never realised how serious the injury was, she thought it'd just get better."