Married at First Sight 's Mishel Meshes reportedly sustained an injury while filming the reality TV show that left her unable to work or pay her medical bills.

The 48-year-old who "married" Steve Burley on the experiment claims she sustained a knee injury while the pair were on honeymoon, which was so serious it required surgery.

Speaking to a local publication a source revealed: "She's had a hard time getting production to reimburse her the bills despite the fact it happened on set."

The reality star reportedly "hasn't been able to pay back her anaesthetist" after being forced to take time off to recover and is struggling with her mortgage repayments.