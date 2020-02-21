Married At First Sight star Chris Nicholls has slammed the show, saying contestants are manipulated on the show. Channel 9

The publication also quoted another unnamed contestant from this year’s season of the hit reality-TV show.

“They told me I was boring and Australia wouldn’t want to watch me,” she said. “So they told me to drum up the drama at the dinner parties.

“They said ‘we’re not telling you to, but it would definitely make you look more interesting at the dinner parties’.”

The comments come days after current season star Poppy Marie slammed the show after they made her out to be the bad guy in when she left husband Luke.

The MAFS alumni exposed 'the f--king truth' about the show's inner workings, and claims producers manufactured her TV husband to look like Mr Nice Guy.

Luke in tears after Poppy leaves the experiment. Nine

Poppy's emotions were a big storyline on the show. Nine

"Producers told me Australia was going to f--king hate me,' she claimed, and added that father-of-two Luke was 'fake on camera and a complete dick behind the scenes. It was infuriating."

She also revealed that Luke, a FIFO worker, was told by his employers to be 'on his best behaviour' while the cameras were rolling, which was exactly what he did, she says.