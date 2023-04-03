Nine

Footage of Hugo telling MAFS producers what Dan had said about Sandy behind her back (for example, “I can’t stand her but we just say ‘yes’ to try and make it to the end,” and “[Sandy] is the last person I’d be attracted to”) was played for the group. And then all hell broke loose. John Aiken asked Dan point blank if he said those things. Dan said he couldn’t “recall” making those comments and John was not impressed with this answer.

Sandy then called Dan out for having sex with her when there’s clearly lots of evidence that he was never attracted to her. Dan began (poorly, in our opinion) explaining why he slept with Sandy. But Claire cut him off and demanded he apologise and take “accountability”.

The experts asked Cameron whether he’s dating Tayla…

Mel Schilling asked Cameron what the “nature” of his relationship with Tayla is. Cam instantly became defensive and said there’s “nothing” going on there. Mel then changed tactics and asked Tayla to describe her relationship with Cam.

Tayla reiterated what Cam said; that they’re just friends. But then Tayla said, “It hasn’t been explored yet.” She quickly corrected herself though and added, “Not that it’s going to be explored… I didn’t mean to say that.”

Eventually, Tayla admitted that if Cam lived closer to her (she’s in Tasmania and he’s in Darwin), she’d be interested in him romantically. Understandably, this upset Lyndall and led to her telling Cam to “do better.”

We never got to see Harrison and Bronte on the couch???

Harrison was undeniably the ‘villain’ this season and while his antics were incredibly frustrating to watch, we have to admit, we were excited to see him get grilled by the experts one last time in the finale. But that moment never came.

In fact, multiple couples weren’t shown on the couch. We never saw Harrison & Bronte, Janelle & Adam, Caitlin & Shannon, Melissa & Josh, Evelyn & Rupert and Tayla & Hugo chat with the experts about their respective relationships and experiences… And we feel robbed!

We wanted to see Harrison get his just deserts, we wanted to see Melissa’s reaction to her questionable behaviour earlier in the experiment and we wanted to see a genuine apology from both Adam and Shannon. Sure, Adam apologised to Jesse during the MAFS finale but he never apologised to Janelle!!!

To be completely honest, we’re incredibly confused why Channel Nine decided not to show viewers these five couples on the couch… Oh well. Until next year fellow Married At First Sight fans!