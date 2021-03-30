Patrick has been teased to be involved with more drama on the show. Nine

The radio hosts went on to ask “how far off” security is from a production point and whether there are any around - in case things do escalate or "someone pushes and then punches thrown".

“Well there wasn’t security was there?" Belinda questioned, and then added: "There was a producer and stuff."

Patrick however clarified that the producers are "security guards" and they're there to cut in if things get too heated.

"I went from 0 to 100 very quickly." Nine

Patrick has previously shown his “0 to 100” rise in temper, where he confronted fellow groom James Susler for calling Belinda “frigid”.

Patrick, seemingly offended on behalf of his bride, demanded an apology from James, which saw him red in the face with anger.

Belinda has now revealed that James is yet to offer up a personal apology, and has not reached out to her since he exited the show.

“It was just the apology I got on the show, I didn’t hear from James personally like he didn’t ring me or anything like that. It was just a sorry that I got on the dinner party,” she said.

Patrick hinting to "falling" in love with Belinda. Nine

As for Patrick and Belinda, the pair seem to be taking the next step in their relationship - well at least Patrick is.

The 27-year-old professed his almost-love for Belinda in last night's episode, saying how she makes him "super happy" and he wants to "protect" and "be there" for her.

“If I lose you and you go to someone else, that would hurt. I’m falling for you," he confessed.

Belinda however, wasn't ready to make a similar confession, where she thanked him for sharing and added: "I can’t imagine our life not together."