Nine

"Steve is a right twat, but come on Mishel you don't need to be nasty," one wrote.

"Sorry Mishel, but you're in the wrong this time," said another fan.

"WOW so Mishel threw Steve's cancer back at him in a threat just because he doesn't find her attractive? What a catch," one viewer wrote.

"Oh boy, did Mishel really just comment about Steve's missing testicle caused by cancer?" was another post.

Nine

For Steve and Mishel, things went from bad to worse when they left for the week's dinner party.

Steve was trapped in the back seat - and the verbal abuse from Mishel became even more savage.

"Have you ever heard of Charles Darwin, Steve?" Mishel asked, delving deep into her Year 9 biology archives.

"Yep," Steve replied.

Not satisfied with his response, it was time she gave him a science lesson. "He did the theory of evolution.

"Years ago he had a theory of digging a big hole in the middle of Australia and putting all those dumb people in it. You’ll be one of the first in there, you know."

The destination couldn't come fast enough.

Nine

The dinner party all got too much for Steve as he felt attacked by his wife again after Mishel brought up his remarks with the group.

An emotional Steve finally decided he'd had enough, ripped his mic pack off and stormed off into the car park.