"FYI my interpretation of 'holding grudges' is to cut out people that are toxic to my life. Not seek revenge or put any energy at all towards them," she wrote alongside a selfie.

"It's perfectly acceptable to not like people. It's perfectly acceptable to not allow certain people access to you.

"I've never wasted energy on people I don't like. Hence why I sleep amazing at night xxx."

Olivia's remarks are likely in response to criticism she received for describing herself on the show as a "petty b-tch", who knows how to "hold a grudge", and "still hates girls from pre-school".

Olivia's clap back follows weeks of intense backlash following her and Domenica's on-screen feud.

In early April, Olivia revealed she was forced to call the police after angry viewers drove past her house on the NSW Central Coast and yelled threats at her.

"Some lunatics have just pulled up outside my home - don't know how they got my address - and have screamed that I'm a c---, I'm a rat, and I should die in a hole," the 28-year-old said in the video.

"Yeah, great. I can barely go out in public, and now I can't even chill at home. What the f--k do people want from me?"

Olivia recently told Mamamia's No Filter podcast that she has received abusive text messages from former clients from when she worked as a driving instructor.

"Not just kids I used to teach, but parents [messaged me] to call me a pig, a delusional t--t," she said. "I think that was the breaking point, when I started getting texts to my phone, because I'd removed myself from online.

"That was really, really breaking point – people that I know, saying I'm disgusting, and they're mortified they let me teach their kids to drive."

While Olivia has the support of her partner Jackson Lonie and a small handful of her former co-stars, including Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes, she recently copped backlash from MAFS bride Holly Greenstein.

While appearing on the Mike E & Emma radio show, Holly spilled on what really went down at the infamous girls' night towards the end of the season.

"On the girls night she called me a mosquito which they pulled because she said enough bad things on camera," Holly said.

"I personally didn't get a lot of kindness from Olivia and I did see a lot of bad behaviour from her. That being said, we all have lessons to learn in life and we just learn them at different stages."

