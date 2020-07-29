Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the network confirmed the news in an official post, but not everyone was thrilled by the announcement – in particular former MAFS star Nasser Sultan. Getty

“So The Bachelorette for 2020 has been announced and we’re not going to have to put up with one but with two [bachelorettes],” Nasser began.

He continued: “So in this day and age, with all that’s going on, you would think honestly producers would cast some cultural diversity. But no, we are set to have the same same but different.

“Please think outside the square and have somebody else in those shows who is outside the norm white, blonde and blue eyes,” he concluded.

Signing off the post, Nasser captioned: “Bachelorette! 20/20. Same same but not different. White, blonde and blue eyes! The only thing missing is tattoos. You know I make sense.”

Speaking candidly in a video, which he shared to his own Instagram page, the outspoken 53-year-old criticised the reality show’s producers for not “thinking outside the square”. Instagram

Enthusiastic fans soon after commented on the reality star’s post, with one person writing: “Different races, different ages, different looks and sizes... yep they need more variety.”

Another person added: “Agree. Clones of each other aesthetically. Intensely boring. Same cosmetic surgeon too. Too much filler in face & not enough upstairs . Yawn .”

A third person added: “They seem to think the girls all have to be plastic Barbie dolls and the guys have to be covered in horrific tattoos.”

Despite the criticism, many fans welcomed the news about the Miles sisters – although many were curious as to how the concept of having two bachelorettes on the show would work.

“How the heck is that gonna work? Are they gonna be kissing the same dudes,” one fan commented under the official Bachelorette 2020 announcement.

Channel Ten shocked and delighted viewers this week, by revealing former Bachelor contestant Elly Miles, 25, and her sister Becky, 30, will both be this year's Bachelorettes! Network Ten

“Imagine fighting over guys with your sister,” another person stated, while a third added: “What if one of them likes a guy the other is dating? Awkwardddd.”

Elly, 25, who starred on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, became a fan favourite as soon as she entered the mansion with marshmallows for roasting.

However, she was sent packing when she raised concerns about fellow contestant Abbie Chatfield who went on to be the season runner-up.

While information about Becky is only just starting to surface, nurse Elly previously told TV WEEK she'd be keen to take on the job after her shock elimination.

"It would depend where I'm at, at the time, but I'd certainly give it consideration," she said last year.

"If the offer did come up I'd definitely consider it and yeah, I guess time will tell!"