Married At First Sight took Mishel Meshes and Steve Burley to her hometown of Brisbane on Monday night's episode - and in a bid to spice up their sex life - or lack there of - the single mum gave her hubby an ultimatum.

'This week, I do want there to be more intimacy, like hugging and touching and holding each other,' Mishel told viewers, adding that a bit of sexting has been going down behind the scenes.

'I sent him a sexy text, and he sent me one too, but a thumbs up is not sexy,' she laughed.

MUST WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Mishel and Steve reveal who went on the show for ‘fame’