Married At First Sight took Mishel Meshes and Steve Burley to her hometown of Brisbane on Monday night's episode - and in a bid to spice up their sex life - or lack there of - the single mum gave her hubby an ultimatum.
'This week, I do want there to be more intimacy, like hugging and touching and holding each other,' Mishel told viewers, adding that a bit of sexting has been going down behind the scenes.
'I sent him a sexy text, and he sent me one too, but a thumbs up is not sexy,' she laughed.
After giving Steve a tour of her home, Mishel said: 'Let me show you where you’ll be sleeping.'
The awkardness of at 100 percent. 'This is my room. I thought we could share the bed,' she said to an astonished Steve.
'Umm, that is a big bed… that’s a bit concerning,' he replied, leaving viewers wondering if the bed, or sleeping with his wife was the 'concerning' part.
She explained to Steve, 'During the homestay I would be open to trying to sleep in the same bed… entirely I trust you.'
Steve was agitated. 'I’m here and I understand where you’re coming from. But just because we’re on your homestay, it doesn’t mean we have to go and jump in your bed,' he insisted.
Mishel was not happy Jan. 'But if we say we’re sharing a bed, we don’t have to have sex,' she explained. 'If sex happens later… we have to share a bed and cuddle first before we have sex. And we haven’t cuddled yet.'
Steve give Mishel a firm 'no' without actually saying the n-word. 'I find it difficult to give you an answer straight away.'
Then the ultimatum. Mishel says if they can’t share a bed, then she’s not sure they can finish the experiment.