Married at First Sight 's Mishel has confessed to turning to Botox to compete with her younger co-stars.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality TV bride made the sad admission while sharing a makeup-free selfie.

The mum-of-two said she turned to anti-wrinkle treatments after spending so much time with younger stars, the majority of whom have also used Botox and fillers, as well as having other cosmetic surgeries.

"Yes I did have Botox as soon as I left filming for MAFS! Being surrounded by so many naturally attractive women, that are younger and had Botox and fillers, I did get some and I think I will get a bit more," Mishel wrote alongside a stunning photograph of herself.

"That's if we are ever allowed out again! I really liked how it opened my eyes and I look fresher. It is a very personal decision, but I give it a huge tick."