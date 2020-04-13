WATCH: MAFS' Mishel says she 'would've cheated' with bride Tash Herz
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality TV bride made the sad admission while sharing a makeup-free selfie.
The mum-of-two said she turned to anti-wrinkle treatments after spending so much time with younger stars, the majority of whom have also used Botox and fillers, as well as having other cosmetic surgeries.
"Yes I did have Botox as soon as I left filming for MAFS! Being surrounded by so many naturally attractive women, that are younger and had Botox and fillers, I did get some and I think I will get a bit more," Mishel wrote alongside a stunning photograph of herself.
"That's if we are ever allowed out again! I really liked how it opened my eyes and I look fresher. It is a very personal decision, but I give it a huge tick."
Mishel debuted her new look on Instagram on Sunday.
In the post, Mishel also admitted to having her eyebrows, eyeliner and lip colour tattooed on.
She wrote: "This is my brief overview with a picture of me with no filter, no makeup.
"Of course, I have my insecurities about how I look without makeup! I see my pigmentations on my cheeks, dark circles under my eyes.
"I think it is important to show you that we don't just wake up perfect and we all have insecurities about how we look."