Married at First Sight's Mishel Meshes and hubby Steve Burley's relationship is on a downward spiral.
And while viewers have watched the pair bicker and fight their way through the experiment, it looks like there's still worse to come.
The couple's most recent bust up after Steve told his wife on Tuesday night's episode he "wasn't physically attracted to her" was just the beginning of the pair's demise.
By Wednesday Mishel, 48, was on a mission to get her own back.
"You’re a f**king idiot. I’m so done with you," she roared.
"You’re top level piece of shit. He thinks he’s a glass of f**king Moet, when really he’s warm piss in a plastic glass.
As they headed to the dinner party, she blasted him again.
"Don’t come near me tonight or you’ll lose your other f**king ball!" which was a real low blow, considering Steve lost his other testicle to cancer a few years ago.
Mishel lets loose on Steve
Channel 9
And in a trailer for Sunday night's episode, things appear to have gone from bad to worse for the couple as they have another showdown on the couch.
"It's not the news, it's the betrayal... it's because you lied to me," Mishel is heard telling Steve, 52, in the trailer.
Steve then responds: "When did I lie? When did I lie to you?"
Mishel was clearly offended by Steve's admission
Channel 9
Moments later, Mishel is seen looking towards the camera, before announcing that she wants to leave the experiment, saying: "I would like to leave as friends."
A clearly emotional Steve then nods towards the experts.
Time will tell whether the couple both write leave on their cards at Sunday night's commitment ceremony.