Katie has been dubbed "The Warrior." Instagram

Mikey and Katie’s relationship came to light when pictures of the two on Instagram were unearthed during the groom'd time on MAFS.

Although it is unclear how long the two were together, the first picture on Instagram dates back to July 2017, and the last picture is from April 2018.

In 2019, it appeared like the former couple was on amicable terms; however, they seem to have swiftly unfollowed each other since then.

"Ready for the challenge." Channel 7

Katie revealed the news on her Instagram with a promo shot and a caption which highlights her competitive and sport-driven mentality.

She wrote, “Ready for the challenge of my life. Let games begin ⚡️ @bigbrotherau #BBAU."

Former Bachelor contestant Bella Varelis showed her support for Katie by commenting, “YES BABY! Killem.”

Meanwhile Perth fashion model Kate Wasley posted, “🙌🙌” to hype up her friend.

No official air date for the Channel 7 show has been announced yet but with the network continually announcing it's upcoming line-up of names, we expect the premiere date is imminent.

While Katie has been making plans to become an Australian reality TV mainstay, her ex Mikey recently celebrated reaching 10 weeks of sobriety.

Mikey celebrating reaching 10 weeks of sobriety. Instagram

He opened up about his journey in early March on his Instagram where he bravely discussed his hard-earned milestone.

Life is about showing up and having a fu****g go !! 10 weeks no drinks complete," he said at the time.

“Did 75 days which started on December 20 and pushed through the holiday period up until last week! Got something special brewing to celebrate.”

Mikey took on the challenge in an attempt to focus on his health, which is a process he has always been vocal about since appearing on MAFS in 2020.