There aren't many men who would willingly let their wives shape, sculpt and colour their eyebrows - but there aren't many men like Michael Goonan.
The Married At First Sight cheater has a lot of making up to do.
His clever wife, Stacey Hampton, knows that.
'What is that? Babe? You can't put that on,' Michael said, as Stacey began brushing his eyebrows.
'Trust the process,' she said, a dig at the lack of trust in their marriage.
'It smells funny.' Is he talking about his brow hair being stinky? Is that a thing?
Stacey laughed, 'You have nice eyebrows for a man.'
By this stage, she's begun colouring them in with a dark pencil. He's giving Geordie Shore vibes.
Nine
'You treat me like a colouring in book,' he snapped, then turning to viewers to explain, 'Another day in paradise with the leash securely around my neck.'
After a quiz in the mirror, Michael declared that his eyebrows were 'fleek!'
'My eyebrows are going to be on point tonight!'
The best part? Stacey made one eyebrow bigger and darker than the other.
REVENGE!
Nine