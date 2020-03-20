Nasser Sultan/Instagram

It comes after Michael hung up on a radio host after unleashing a blistering attack for mentioning his alleged affair with Hayley Vernon.

Speaking to Hit FM Mid North Coast's Krysti and Bodge on Thursday, Michael let loose after the hosts claimed they had seen a video that allegedly confirms he cheated on Stacey.

“I’ve heard a little video is doing the rounds of you and Hayley and it gets released this weekend,” Jason “Bodge” Bodger told the reality star.

Michael replied: “Oh, that’s the rumour everyone keeps telling me. But I’m yet to see the video so I’m not putting any confirmation in that.”

When Jason then told Michael he had seen the video after having spoken with Vanessa earlier, the reality star sounded as though he was caught off guard.

“I’m going to be completely honest with you because I had another guy from radio try to do this to me yesterday. These are just Kyle Sandilands wannabe shock factors,” Michael began.

He then made an outrageous slur about the radio host and a former MAFS cast member, before saying: “You can go absolutely do one.”

When Jason then tried to rebut the allegations, he realised Michael had pulled the plug on the conversation, saying: “He’s gone, he’s gone. He’s hung up!”

Krysti chimed in: “This is going swimmingly,” before Jason replied: “What a piece of work… Stuff him. We don’t need him… What a whiny little b***h.”

The incident comes after Michael seemingly confirmed on radio that he is no longer in a relationship with one of the reality show brides.

Speaking to Hit 105’s Stav, Abby and Matt on Wednesday, the 28-year-old professed to having moved on and found new love since filming wrapped.

"I decided that single wasn't the way to be. I have met someone I am with now and I would take a bullet for her. She is my world and I am really happy,” Michael said.