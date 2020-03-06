Michael went on a bender when MAFS went to air Instagram

A few minutes later the woman said she saw him being escorted from the venue, which was when his ego got the better of him and he played the ultimate D-lister move.

She claims Michael was standing outside, when he began taking photos of the bouncers on his phone.

“He was saying, ‘this is what happens when you piss off someone with 250,000 followers’. He Googled himself again and was flashing the phone in the bouncer’s face, trying to show them he was famous,” she told the publication.

Another woman backed up her claims, and told the publication: “He said to them, ‘do you know who I am? I have money, I’m from MAFS.’” she says.

“Then he Googled himself again, and brought two articles up.”

The details come after earlier this week New Idea exclusively obtained video of Michael at a home, believed to be his own, where a friend can be seen emptying the contents of a tiny snap-lock bag onto a black kitchen bench.

The contents of that bag appears to be a white powder. An unraveled Australian $10 note sits beside the suspicious substance.

The activity was captured by a female friend, who was recording a rambling Michael riding a child's toy car.

"I know a lot of people are obviously taking the piss tonight because it's Sunday," the father-of-one began, with Champagne in hand.

"But to me, it's a lot more serious than that. I'm just driving my BM [BMW]. Hang on, I'm just at an intersection. Oi, it's tough being on top... it's good, ya know what I mean. It's not a [BMW] i8, but it's close."

Struggling to drive the toy, he told his friends, "I've got a stitch doing this."

The woman filming the performance was laughing when she asked: "A stitch or a stiff?"

He replied, "I'm like Fred Flintstone on steroids."

The camerawoman's attention then turned to Michael's tattooed friend.

"What's he doing, though?" Michael slurred.

"Get that on film. Get that on film - that f**kin' junky... trying to steal [inaudible]..."

The woman then tells Michael to, "Steer, bitch," before pushing him, which lead to him falling to the ground.