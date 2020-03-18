Married At First Sight star Michael Goonan has seemingly confirmed that he is no longer in a relationship with one of the reality show brides. Instagram

He continued: "It worked out for me in the end I guess. I am really happy …and it's a good feeling waking up and going, 'Wow, how did this all work out for me?’"

When the radio hosts asked if his new flame finds it difficult watching the show, Michael added: “It can be very challenging for any girl to watch that.

“Imagine going over to your boyfriend's house, a year has gone by and he's flicking through pictures of him and his ex on holiday in Bali.

Speaking during a radio interview, Michael professed to having moved on and found new love since filming wrapped. Nine Network

“You're going to be like, 'hey, you get them in the recycling bin. You get rid of them or burn them' ...No one wants to see that!" he told the radio hosts.

Michael’s relationship revelation comes after he recently denied hooking up with this year's intruder KC Osborne, while chatting with Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny.

"Everyone keeps asking me if I'm with KC or if I'm not. Honestly, it’s getting fired at me that many times it’s ridiculous. I don’t honestly know where that came from," he said.

When Chrissie put Michael on the spot and reminded him of his previous comments, where he reportedly confirmed he was dating someone from the show, he insinuated the dating pool extended beyond the brides and grooms.

"I’ll tell you this, my partner is absolutely amazing, she’s a wonderful girl," he said.