Married at First Sight star Michael Goonan couldn't stop stirring up trouble at Wednesday night's dinner party and no one and nothing was off limits.

First in his sights were Steve and Mishel, who he said were so boring they'd "put a Temazepam to sleep.”

"Time to whip out the old wooden spoon and go to work," he added.

“How are you guys tracking?” he asked Steve and Mishel.

“We’re a good team,” said Steve.

“What do you mean you’re a good team,” asked Michael. “Do you help each other clean the house?

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, Steve’s probably got a lot to offer. He’s 52, he’s probably got the pensioner’s card, he’s probably getting a discount at the movies, but he is boring as batshit” Michael said to the camera, giving Stacey a laugh.

Back at the table, and Mishel was having a good old moan about how Steve doesn’t clean up after himself. It all went down hill from there...