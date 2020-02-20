Married at First Sightstar Michael Goonan couldn't stop stirring up trouble at Wednesday night's dinner party and no one and nothing was off limits.
WATCH EXCLUSIVE: Jessika Power's reacts to Michael stirring MAFS dinner party
First in his sights were Steve and Mishel, who he said were so boring they'd "put a Temazepam to sleep.”
"Time to whip out the old wooden spoon and go to work," he added.
“How are you guys tracking?” he asked Steve and Mishel.
“We’re a good team,” said Steve.
“What do you mean you’re a good team,” asked Michael. “Do you help each other clean the house?
“I mean, don’t get me wrong, Steve’s probably got a lot to offer. He’s 52, he’s probably got the pensioner’s card, he’s probably getting a discount at the movies, but he is boring as batshit” Michael said to the camera, giving Stacey a laugh.
Back at the table, and Mishel was having a good old moan about how Steve doesn’t clean up after himself. It all went down hill from there...
Steve, having the miniscule fuse he does, starts to get agitated. In record time? Probably.
Nine
Stacey, looking on, pulled an expression that could be best described as “Oh no, here it comes,” as Michael listened.
Nine
By the end of the episode, Michael had also managed to come between Mikey Pembroke and his 'wife' Natasha Spencer.
Natasha made a crucial error when she decided to share intimate details about her "10 second" sex life with her "husband" Mikey, which Michael couldn't wait to reveal.
Mikey was distraught and left the dinner while Natasha called Michael out for snitching on her about the "joke" comment.
WATCH: Michael and Steve get into explosive argument over dinner
Understandably, Michael was quite the sensation on social media.
"Someone give Michael a Logie cause he really makes the entertainment on this damn show," one user wrote.
While another said: "Michael may not know how to cook, but he can sure whip up a storm."
A third chimed in: "I don't like Michael. I love Michael," along with an emoji of a spoon, before another viewer labelled him a "troublemaker".
"I'm sick of having to sit there and watch people sugarcoat [their relationship]," Michael said in a piece to camera in defence of his behaviour.
WATCH: Natasha puts Michael on blast for telling Mikey about 'sex' joke