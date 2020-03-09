Watch: EXCLUSIVE: MAFS' Michael Goonan seen with 'white powder' as he rides toy car

Married at First Sight is known for its explosive dinner parties, but things have got out of control this season.

The third dinner party was reportedly so out of hand, producers could barely use any of the footage.

Michael called Hayley a “cheap w---e”, David and Hayley hurled abuse at each other and things almost got physical between Hayley and Stacey before producers stepped in to break them up.

“Everyone had to be cut off from alcohol because it was too out of control,” one contestant dishes. “It was like a zoo!”