Married at First Sight: Michael calls Hayley a 'cheap ****'
The dinner party got out of hand
Married at First Sight is known for its explosive dinner parties, but things have got out of control this season.
Watch: EXCLUSIVE: MAFS' Michael Goonan seen with 'white powder' as he rides toy car
The third dinner party was reportedly so out of hand, producers could barely use any of the footage.
Michael called Hayley a “cheap w---e”, David and Hayley hurled abuse at each other and things almost got physical between Hayley and Stacey before producers stepped in to break them up.
“Everyone had to be cut off from alcohol because it was too out of control,” one contestant dishes. “It was like a zoo!”
Michael slammed Haley at a dinner party.
Nine
What's more, Ivan and Michael almost punched on every time they came face to face.
And, Mishel was so fed up with Michael’s excuses for cheating on Stacey, she lost her temper with him.
“He was sitting on the couch and he was going on, and I said, ‘oh, for f--k’s sake, I can’t listen to this s--t any longer!”
