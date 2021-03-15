“Everyone thinks Bryce just went on the show to try and boost his radio career..." Channel Nine

“Everyone thinks Bryce just went on the show to try and boost his radio career and become the next Kyle Sandilands,” explains the source. “He certainly had that approach at the dinner parties and would say a lot of controversial stuff just to stir the pot a little,” the insider adds.

It’s believed that the participants became so wary of Bryce’s intentions for being on the show, they even joked that he quit his Canberra radio gig on Hit 104.7 because he would be inundated from “haters”.

Despite trying to make it work, Bryce and Melissa’s relationship has appeared strained over the past few months. Channel Nine

Certainly, Bryce has proven to be one of Season 8’s most contentious grooms, never avoiding a chance to spark debate.

Interestingly, the source says Bryce could even be pedalling his relationship with Mel in a bid to further his media profile.

“It’s no secret that he has worked in the industry for years,” says the source, adding, “Bryce knows that being part of a happy couple guarantees you much more longevity in the spotlight.”