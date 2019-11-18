Melissa looked visibly upset over her public dumping by her friend Jules Instagram

Speaking to fans, Melissa said: "I've had so many messages and people keep asking me what the story is. So yes, it is true, Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid.

"As for why, I'm honestly not sure... she kept changing her reasons and none of them made sense.

"It really all just came out of the blue and I didn't see it coming at all. Of course you're allowed to change your mind about who you want as a bridesmaid, but I just feel like the way it was done was really cold and rather hurtful."

Melissa confirmed to fans that she wasn't at Cam and Jules' wedding Instagram

She explained that she was upset at having been cast aside so close to the wedding date, and also felt humiliated at the fact that the couple had chosen to have a televised wedding.

"I guess it just makes the public dumping of you as a bridesmaid for no reason that little bit more embarrassing, hurtful, confusing," she said.

"I wish I was never asked to be a bridesmaid in the first place so I wasn't in this position."

She ended her piece to camera by wishing Jules and Cameron well despite what happened, saying: "I hope they have a great wedding."

Melissa was initially thrilled at being Jules' bridesmaid, alongside co-star Heidi Instagram

During the Married At First Sight reunion dinner party, Jules had asked both Heidi and Mel to be bridesmaids at her real-life wedding.

However, in October, it was reported Jules had shockingly removed her MAFS bestie Melissa from her bridal party.

"One day we were texting about family and babies, then two days later she was dumping me as a bridesmaid!" Mel told a local publication at the time.

The reality TV star said her dumping came out of nowhere and left her feeling like their friendship was a publicity stunt.

"Not only was the text cold, but she used our friendship for her own publicity," alleged Mel.

"She was posting about how amazing it was and how much she loved me, but it was clearly all an act. I feel completely blindsided by this, as our relationship and everything was real to me."

Jules and Cam were married for real on Sunday Channel Nine

Jules and Cam were officially married on Sunday in Sydney.

The wedding was held at Alpha restaurant in the centre of Sydney and was filmed for A Current Affair to be aired later this week.

As Jules emerged from the venue at the end of the evening, she was photographed wearing a floral midi length dress by the Daily Mail.

It's likely fans will be kept in the dark and won't see her wedding dress until the special airs on Tuesday.

However, it's rumoured the redhead wore not one but two dresses on throughout the event.

With the 37-year-old allegedly wearing a 'Cinderella' inspired gown for her ceremony and a more 'sexy' dress for her reception.

Bridesmaid Heidi was also pictured leaving the venue looking exhausted after the long day.

Cam and Jules' Wedding - An A Current Affair Special Event - will air on Tuesday November 19, at 7pm on Nine.