SEBASTIAN GUILHAUS

Sebastian is a former AFL player-turned-personal trainer who describes himself as an 'Eccentric Pisces' and a 'Try-hard comedian.'

He's also an aspiring actor. Yep.

'I've tried working in pretty much most industries - banking, promotions, personal training, construction,' he told the The Advertiser in 2018.

'The only thing that's been consistent has been my love of entertaining people and making people smile.

'I thought, "what encompasses all of that?" and I came up with acting.'

ELIZABETH SOBINOFF

She's back, back, back. Back again, again, again.

Not happy with how things panned out the first time around, Lizzie is back and looking for hubby 2.0.

And she's got a whole new look!

Elizabeth recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body 'at any size'.

'I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale,' she added.

'So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer.'

MISHEL MESHES

A self-described 'Creator of AMAZING humans,' the internet agrees.

Apparently Meshel's son Sam will rival Jessika Power's brother in the looks department, after he turned out to be the breakout star of the 2019 season.

STEVEN BURLEY

Silver fox, anyone?

The barber is no stranger to reality TV, having dated MasterChef Australia winner, Diana Chan.

On his Instagram account, Steven advises his followers, 'Therapy is expensive. Get a haircut instead. We're great listeners.'

Will his TV bride agree?

TASH HERZ

A former Miss Ink competitor and professional body-piercer, Tash is one half of Married At First Sight's first lesbian newlyweds.

We'd say this 2020 cast member is a romantic. 'If i don't romanticise everything i do i’ll die,' she tells her Instagram followers.

AMANDA MICALLEF

A 'strength and mindset coach', we can't wait to see how this lover of 'Sneakers & Versace' interacts with her wife and cast mates.

Amanda makes up the other half of the show's first lesbian coupling!

VANESSA ROMITO

According to Vanessa, 'We all have flaws and insecurities but that's what makes us a different type of perfect. Be happy with who you are.'

So will this dog-loving bride be open to a groom with flaws?

Before signing up to the reality dating show, she dated former MAFS star Bronson Norrish! Yep, Ines Basic's ex-hubby.

CHRIS NICHOLLS

True to MAFS form, we have another groom who loves a shirtless selfie.

ALEKSANDRA MARKOVIC

A real estate agent and singing teacher, if you think Alek's is familiar, then you'd be right!

She appeared on another dating show, Take Me Out. At the time, she said she had no time for gym junkies.

NATASHA JAYDE

An Instagram model, Natasha is on the right show to find love... and Instagram fame.

Will she meet her perfect match?

STACEY HAMPTON

A mother-of-one, Stacey is reportedly a lawyer who is 'an overachiever with a grounded family life.'

MIKEY PEMBROKE

A former private school boy, Mikey is easy on the eyes, but will he be an easy spouse?

HAYLEY VERNON

Like most of the other brides and grooms, Hayley's tatted up and loves taking selfies. According to Daily Mail, she'll bring the drama to the famous MAFS dinner parties. Wine, anyone?

CATHY EVANS

'It's Cathy ya dogs,' is how she introduces herself on Instagram, while describing herself as a 'Youtuber and Meme Lord.'

This bride documents her bad dating history via her YouTube account.

MICHAEL GOONAN

Scottish-born and South Australian-based, Michael is the director of an ice manufacturing business. By ice, we mean the frozen water variety.