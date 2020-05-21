Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are one of few MAFS couples to continue dating after the show. Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Story, Martha had a candid response to a fan asking for “tips on moving on from a long friendship that is now toxic but you still love them.”

Martha responded that “life is too short” to keep people like that around.

“None of you will know this about me, but last year at the start of the year, I broke up with my best friend of 17 years,” Martha revealed.

“And basically my mentality or how I got over it was, ‘if I remove them from life, I'll have room for someone more positive or something more positive’.”

Martha says "life is too short" for toxic relationships. Instagram

She added, “It was hard, and it still is hard, but also I just feel like life is too short to hold onto negative people or toxic people. It's just too short.”

It’s not the first time a social media post made by Martha has led fans to believe she and Michael had split.

Earlier this year, the couple tricked fans into believing they’d gone their separate ways by “leaking” text messages on their Instagram accounts.

Earlier this year, Martha and Michael fooled fans into thinking they'd split.

In the messages, Martha said she was fed up, and wrote: "You know I don't play Michael, I don't have time for this. I'm so busy, I have work to do. I need better support, I want a better connection! I just need more everything."

When Michael asked Martha what had changed, she complained: "We have had hassles every single day and it's just an unnecessary burden on me.

"Like I'm sooo busy, I've got so much work to do. I don't feel supported. Like ever. Sometimes there is like, no connection, like, at all.

The texts were later revealed to be a publicity stunt to plug a telecommunications company.