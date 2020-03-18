Former Married at First Sight stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have put on a united front after cheating rumours surfaced earlier this week.

On Tuesday the pair were spotted out together near their home in Sydney's Bondi.

The couple put on a loved-up display as they visited a cafe, with Martha photographed draping herself across Michael as she sat in his lap while they both shared the same green smoothie.

The PDA comes amid bombshell cheating claims made by Jessika Power and Ines Basic, which Martha has strenuously denied.

According to Daily Mail, they claimed that Martha cheated on Michael at the start of their relationship, and wanted to leave him for a richer man who could "take her shopping at Gucci".

Martha denied all these claims to Daily Mail Australia, refusing to comment further.

MUST WATCH: MAFS' Ines Basic unleashes on Martha in brutal rant