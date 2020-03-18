On Tuesday the pair were spotted out together near their home in Sydney's Bondi.
The couple put on a loved-up display as they visited a cafe, with Martha photographed draping herself across Michael as she sat in his lap while they both shared the same green smoothie.
The PDA comes amid bombshell cheating claims made by Jessika Power and Ines Basic, which Martha has strenuously denied.
According to Daily Mail, they claimed that Martha cheated on Michael at the start of their relationship, and wanted to leave him for a richer man who could "take her shopping at Gucci".
Martha denied all these claims to Daily Mail Australia, refusing to comment further.
The details come after last week the self-titled "K-Mart Kim" took to her 'Gram to show off jewels at Michael Arthur Diamonds in Sydney's Paddington.
"I just died and went to heaven!" she captioned the videos of her trying on the diamonds at the chic store, which specialises in "engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewels".
The videos left many scratching their heads and wondering if Martha was set to follow in Jules and Cam's footsteps in getting hitched.
Martha and Michael have been together since meeting on MAFS.
Martha and Michael have been together for over a year, and recently moved to Bondi together after living in Melbourne.
They met on last season's Married at First Sight.
Martha trying on some bling