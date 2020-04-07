It came after they left MAFS fans scratching their heads on Monday after messages showed an apparent falling out between the couple.
Both Martha and Michael shared snippets of a text conversation with each other to their Instagram accounts where they hinted at a split.
The 31-year-old makeup artist said she "deserves better" and the 28-year-old ex-teacher called Martha "dramatic".
Martha also posted an Instagram stories video where she said she was sleeping alone.
In the messages, Martha said she was fed up, and wrote: "You know I don't play Michael, I don't have time for this. I'm so busy, I have work to do. I need better support, I want a better connection! I just need more everything."
When Michael asked Martha what had changed, she complained: "We have had hassles every single day and it's just an unnecessary burden on me.
"Like I'm sooo busy, I've got so much work to do. I don't feel supported. Like ever. Sometimes there is like, no connection, like, at all.
"I can't do mediocre, I want the best!" she wrote, before adding: "I'm so fkn done!!!! I'm upgrading. Bye bihhh."
Michael's texts were equally cryptic, as he captioned his post: "I'm not about to go into a back and forth, but honestly this is so dramatic..."