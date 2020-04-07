Martha and Michael revealing their "split" was sponsored

It came after they left MAFS fans scratching their heads on Monday after messages showed an apparent falling out between the couple.

Both Martha and Michael shared snippets of a text conversation with each other to their Instagram accounts where they hinted at a split.

The 31-year-old makeup artist said she "deserves better" and the 28-year-old ex-teacher called Martha "dramatic".

Martha also posted an Instagram stories video where she said she was sleeping alone.

Have Martha and Michael called it quits? Instagram

In the messages, Martha said she was fed up, and wrote: "You know I don't play Michael, I don't have time for this. I'm so busy, I have work to do. I need better support, I want a better connection! I just need more everything."

When Michael asked Martha what had changed, she complained: "We have had hassles every single day and it's just an unnecessary burden on me.

"Like I'm sooo busy, I've got so much work to do. I don't feel supported. Like ever. Sometimes there is like, no connection, like, at all.

"I can't do mediocre, I want the best!" she wrote, before adding: "I'm so fkn done!!!! I'm upgrading. Bye bihhh."

Michael's texts were equally cryptic, as he captioned his post: "I'm not about to go into a back and forth, but honestly this is so dramatic..."